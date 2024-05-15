FuelCell Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 10,464 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 55% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,750 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 21.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 986,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 175,657 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 875,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 30,158 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 66.0% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,443,666 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 574,042 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $353,000. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FCEL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.85. The stock had a trading volume of 24,653,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,902,412. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.19. FuelCell Energy has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 3.83. The company has a current ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.74 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.89% and a negative net margin of 105.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

