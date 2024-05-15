Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Sets New 1-Year High After Insider Buying Activity

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as GBX 560.46 ($7.04) and last traded at GBX 557.40 ($7.00), with a volume of 112665 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 549 ($6.90).

Specifically, insider Gavin Rochussen bought 18,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 550 ($6.91) per share, with a total value of £100,974.50 ($126,820.52). 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 515 ($6.47) price objective on shares of Polar Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Polar Capital Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £561.66 million, a PE ratio of 1,592.56, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 490.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 460.45.

Polar Capital Company Profile

