The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Sets New 1-Year High at $5,320.00

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 5,320 ($66.82) and last traded at GBX 5,265 ($66.13), with a volume of 95342 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,210 ($65.44).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on BKG shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of The Berkeley Group to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 4,950 ($62.17) target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Berkeley Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,614.86 ($57.96).

The Berkeley Group Stock Up 1.3 %

The Berkeley Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,735.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,682.80. The company has a market cap of £5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,237.53, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of GBX 33 ($0.41) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The Berkeley Group’s payout ratio is 2,185.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sarah Sands purchased 319 shares of The Berkeley Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,698 ($59.01) per share, for a total transaction of £14,986.62 ($18,822.68). 4.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

See Also

