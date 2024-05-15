Chariot (LON:CHAR) Trading Down 17.3%

Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 17.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.56 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.70 ($0.08). 11,863,397 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 173% from the average session volume of 4,349,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.10 ($0.10).

Chariot Stock Down 17.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 10.01. The company has a market cap of £71.48 million, a PE ratio of -405.00 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Chariot alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew R. Hockey sold 224,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11), for a total transaction of £20,180.43 ($25,345.93). Company insiders own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Chariot Company Profile

Chariot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and appraisal activities. The company operates through Transactional Gas and Transactional Power segments. The company holds interests in the Rissana offshore license that covers an area of approximately 8,489 square kilometers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chariot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chariot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.