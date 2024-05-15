2,181 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Bought by Pacific Sun Financial Corp

Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,181 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 481.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,547,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $148,567,000 after buying an additional 1,281,471 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.4% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter. Summa Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.1 %

Starbucks stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,689,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,991,636. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.90. The company has a market cap of $85.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.80 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,250 shares of company stock worth $651,738 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

