Schiavi & Co LLC Sells 100,443 Shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS)

Schiavi & Co LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,334,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,443 shares during the period. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 23.2% of Schiavi & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Schiavi & Co LLC owned approximately 0.41% of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF worth $55,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $992,000. Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,842,000. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $21,354,000.

Get PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MFUS traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.27. 7,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,580. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.12. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $36.29 and a 12-month high of $47.18. The company has a market cap of $144.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.87.

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (MFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. index. The fund tracks an index of US companies that are selected and weighted by a combination of fundamental and technical factors. MFUS was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by PIMCO.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.