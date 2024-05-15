Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Takes $179.72 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,554,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,718,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 7.0% of Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,755,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,223,000 after buying an additional 188,076 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 776,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,635,000 after buying an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 140,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,862,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.20. 4,893,890 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $118.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.18 and its 200 day moving average is $70.32.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

