Schiavi & Co LLC Purchases Shares of 1,351 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Schiavi & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,351 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. International Business Machines comprises about 0.1% of Schiavi & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 26,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 11,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 18.3% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 7,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 166,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,373,000 after buying an additional 33,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.79. 1,609,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,809,680. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $122.45 and a twelve month high of $199.18. The firm has a market cap of $154.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.87.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.