ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.33

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.33 and last traded at $9.26, with a volume of 457990 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADMA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

ADMA Biologics Trading Down 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -458.00 and a beta of 0.43.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $81.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.28 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Steve Elms sold 407,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $2,527,470.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,208,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,925,846.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 639,895 shares of company stock valued at $3,927,169. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ADMA Biologics by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in ADMA Biologics by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

