International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.91

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.91 and last traded at $14.79, with a volume of 10938 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.47.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of International General Insurance in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

The stock has a market cap of $679.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average is $12.81.

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. International General Insurance had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $122.80 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from International General Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.83%. International General Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of International General Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in International General Insurance by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 39,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in International General Insurance by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in International General Insurance by 492.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 55,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in International General Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $761,000. Institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It is involved in underwriting a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, motor, marine liability, contingency, marine, treaty, and casualty insurance and reinsurance.

