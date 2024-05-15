MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.88

Shares of MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.88 and last traded at $15.86, with a volume of 31941 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on MFIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on MidCap Financial Investment from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.04.

MidCap Financial Investment Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.14.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.44 million. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 41.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MidCap Financial Investment Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MidCap Financial Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.58%. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

About MidCap Financial Investment

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

