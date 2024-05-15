CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Earns “Neutral” Rating from HC Wainwright

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of CareDx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of CareDx from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on CareDx from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Get CareDx alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CDNA

CareDx Price Performance

CDNA traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.94. 276,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,363. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72. CareDx has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $16.15. The company has a market cap of $778.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.51.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($1.97). CareDx had a negative net margin of 66.59% and a negative return on equity of 55.08%. The company had revenue of $65.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CareDx will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CareDx

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 7.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 132,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 8,768 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CareDx by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 237,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 137,842 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,194,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,337,000 after buying an additional 515,399 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 38.7% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,005,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after buying an additional 280,345 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 2.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period.

About CareDx

(Get Free Report)

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.