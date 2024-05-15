Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,300 ($16.33) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.00% from the stock’s previous close.
Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of LON:YNGA traded down GBX 15 ($0.19) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,000 ($12.56). 29,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,037. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 978.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,034.76. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. has a one year low of GBX 919.03 ($11.54) and a one year high of GBX 1,240 ($15.57). The company has a market cap of £380.30 million, a P/E ratio of 2,083.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.28.
Young & Co.'s Brewery, P.L.C. Company Profile
