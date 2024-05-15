Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,300 ($16.33) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of LON:YNGA traded down GBX 15 ($0.19) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,000 ($12.56). 29,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,037. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 978.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,034.76. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. has a one year low of GBX 919.03 ($11.54) and a one year high of GBX 1,240 ($15.57). The company has a market cap of £380.30 million, a P/E ratio of 2,083.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.28.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Company Profile

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. engages in the operation and management of pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. The company was founded in 1831 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

