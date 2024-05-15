JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Tesco (LON:TSCO) Price Target to GBX 240

Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 220 ($2.76) to GBX 240 ($3.01) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 22.76% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.40) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.40) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Tesco Price Performance

About Tesco

Shares of Tesco stock traded down GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 310.70 ($3.90). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,204,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,991,234. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 291.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 287.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.23, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of £21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,242.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.52. Tesco has a one year low of GBX 244.20 ($3.07) and a one year high of GBX 314.90 ($3.96).

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

