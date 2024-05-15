JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Tesco (LON:TSCO) Price Target to GBX 240

Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 220 ($2.76) to GBX 240 ($3.01) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 22.76% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.40) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.40) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.
Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.
