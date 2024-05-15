Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Overweight Rating for Greggs (LON:GRG)

Greggs (LON:GRG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 3,335 ($41.89) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GRG. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,450 ($43.33) price target on shares of Greggs in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Greggs from GBX 3,390 ($42.58) to GBX 3,340 ($41.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,085 ($38.75).

Shares of GRG stock traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,784 ($34.97). 141,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,967. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,797.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,668.57. Greggs has a 52-week low of GBX 2,244 ($28.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,910 ($36.55). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,002.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, insider Roisin Currie acquired 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,766 ($34.74) per share, for a total transaction of £1,797.90 ($2,258.10). In other Greggs news, insider Richard Hutton sold 18,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,758 ($34.64), for a total transaction of £496,577.90 ($623,684.88). Also, insider Roisin Currie acquired 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,766 ($34.74) per share, for a total transaction of £1,797.90 ($2,258.10). Company insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

