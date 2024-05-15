Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Currys (LON:CURY)

Currys (LON:CURY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 67 ($0.84) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.57% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 64 ($0.80) target price on shares of Currys in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Currys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 77.80 ($0.98).
Currys plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.
