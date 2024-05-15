Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Currys (LON:CURY)

Currys (LON:CURY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 67 ($0.84) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 64 ($0.80) target price on shares of Currys in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Currys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 77.80 ($0.98).

CURY stock traded up GBX 0.45 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 70.95 ($0.89). The company had a trading volume of 4,618,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,927,358. The firm has a market capitalization of £801.74 million, a P/E ratio of 1,773.75 and a beta of 1.29. Currys has a 52-week low of GBX 43.02 ($0.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 72.60 ($0.91). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 62.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 54.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.32.

Currys plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

