Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 6,600 ($82.89) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,800 ($85.41) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,300 ($66.57) to GBX 5,100 ($64.05) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,150 ($77.24) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,800 ($85.41) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,970.63 ($62.43).

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group Price Performance

About Ashtead Group

Shares of LON:AHT traded up GBX 125.83 ($1.58) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 6,087.83 ($76.46). The company had a trading volume of 608,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,680. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,598.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,293.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 2,070.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.31. Ashtead Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,437 ($55.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,144 ($77.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.36.

(Get Free Report)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.