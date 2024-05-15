Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the April 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Lasertec Stock Up 3.7 %

LSRCY stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.86. 62,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,643. Lasertec has a 1-year low of $26.99 and a 1-year high of $57.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.59.

Lasertec Company Profile

Lasertec Corporation engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of inspection and measurement equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers semiconductor related products, which includes mask related systems for extreme ultraviolet and deep ultraviolet solutions, and wafers inspection and review systems; and FPD photomask inspection systems.

