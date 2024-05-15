Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,200 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the April 15th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 38.4 days.
Martinrea International Stock Performance
Shares of MRETF traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.03. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,794. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.36. Martinrea International has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $11.30.
About Martinrea International
