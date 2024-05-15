Short Interest in Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Declines By 15.9%

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,714,800 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the April 15th total of 12,747,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 231.9 days.

Lenovo Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNVGF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,689. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19. Lenovo Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45.

Get Lenovo Group alerts:

About Lenovo Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.