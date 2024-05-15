Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) Short Interest Up 15.2% in April

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,902,500 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the April 15th total of 10,334,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 888.2 days.

Link Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

LKREF remained flat at $4.65 during trading on Wednesday. 21,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,410. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.83. Link Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $6.32.

Link Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Link Real Estate Investment Trust, managed by Link Asset Management Limited, is the largest REIT in Asia, and a leading real estate investor and asset manager in the world. Listed in 2005 as the first REIT in Hong Kong, Link has been 100% held by public and institutional investors, and has no controlling unitholder.

