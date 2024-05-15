Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 501,700 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the April 15th total of 417,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days.
Pine Cliff Energy Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PIFYF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.73. 66,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,343. Pine Cliff Energy has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91.
About Pine Cliff Energy
