Short Interest in Atlas Arteria Limited (OTCMKTS:MAQAF) Expands By 28.1%

Atlas Arteria Limited (OTCMKTS:MAQAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,331,000 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the April 15th total of 1,820,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,013.5 days.
Atlas Arteria Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS MAQAF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.52. The company had a trading volume of 22,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,759. Atlas Arteria has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $4.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average is $3.61.
Atlas Arteria Company Profile
