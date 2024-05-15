Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Short Interest Update

Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,524,300 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the April 15th total of 1,397,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 881,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Liberty Gold Price Performance

OTCMKTS LGDTF remained flat at $0.25 on Wednesday. 175,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,738. Liberty Gold has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.21.

About Liberty Gold

Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the United States and Türkiye. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It holds interest in the Black Pine project located in Cassia County, southern Idaho; the Goldstrike project located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the TV Tower gold-silver-copper property located in northwestern Türkiye.

