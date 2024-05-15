Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Short Interest Update

Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,524,300 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the April 15th total of 1,397,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 881,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Liberty Gold Price Performance
OTCMKTS LGDTF remained flat at $0.25 on Wednesday. 175,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,738. Liberty Gold has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.21.
About Liberty Gold
