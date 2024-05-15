Banc of California, Inc. (BANC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on July 1st

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Banc of California has increased its dividend by an average of 18.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Banc of California has a payout ratio of 20.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Banc of California to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of BANC traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,016,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,968. Banc of California has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $522.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.02 million. Banc of California had a negative net margin of 29.10% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Banc of California will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BANC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised Banc of California to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.31.

Get Our Latest Report on BANC

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard J. Lashley acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Banc of California news, Director Richard J. Lashley acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $214,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 7,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,677.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 268,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,356.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.