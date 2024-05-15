Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02, Zacks reports.
Atossa Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of ATOS stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $1.65. The stock had a trading volume of 698,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,180. Atossa Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Atossa Therapeutics news, Director Jonathan Finn acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $44,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Atossa Therapeutics
Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.
Read More
