First United Bank & Trust Makes New Investment in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 338.3% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2,620.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 985.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PNW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.08.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of PNW traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $77.95. 124,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,116. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.48. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $86.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $951.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 76.69%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.