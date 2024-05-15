Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Gerdau has raised its dividend by an average of 58.3% annually over the last three years. Gerdau has a payout ratio of 14.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Gerdau to earn $0.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

Gerdau Trading Up 1.3 %

Gerdau stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.79. The stock had a trading volume of 17,107,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,445,761. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.74. Gerdau has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gerdau ( NYSE:GGB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter. Gerdau had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.04%. Analysts forecast that Gerdau will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.17 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It also provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

