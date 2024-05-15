Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 571,488 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,449,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 571,488 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.06% of Plains GP worth $182,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Plains GP by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,772,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,167,000 after buying an additional 1,774,438 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 43.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,958,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,884 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,927,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,185,000 after purchasing an additional 851,498 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Plains GP by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,871,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,524,000 after purchasing an additional 539,000 shares during the period. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Plains GP by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,632,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,787,000 after buying an additional 429,179 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PAGP traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.22. 419,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,223,951. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.91. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $19.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 144.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PAGP shares. Barclays raised their target price on Plains GP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Plains GP from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.64.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

