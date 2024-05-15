Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

VO traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.36. The stock had a trading volume of 258,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,153. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $250.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.88.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

