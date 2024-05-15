Nano (XNO) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3.53 Million

Nano (XNO) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. In the last week, Nano has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $151.70 million and approximately $3.53 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for $1.14 or 0.00001758 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,777.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.99 or 0.00688492 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.83 or 0.00124784 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00009216 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00041002 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.68 or 0.00067437 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.07 or 0.00206970 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.09 or 0.00095851 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

