Frank Daniel Sells 900 Shares of Senvest Capital Inc. (TSE:SEC) Stock

Senvest Capital Inc. (TSE:SEC – Get Free Report) Director Frank Daniel sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$290.02, for a total transaction of C$261,018.00.

Senvest Capital Price Performance

SEC stock remained flat at C$290.00 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 372. Senvest Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of C$280.00 and a 52 week high of C$327.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$716.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$291.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$300.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.09.

Get Senvest Capital alerts:

Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$21.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$33.55 million during the quarter. Senvest Capital had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 5.22%.

Senvest Capital Company Profile

Senvest Capital Inc, through its subsidiaries, holds investments in equity and real estate holdings in the United States and internationally. The company invests in derivative financial instruments comprising primarily options and warrants to purchase or sell equities, equity indices and currencies, equity swaps, foreign currency forward contracts, and foreign currency futures contracts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Senvest Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senvest Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.