Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Makes New Investment in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 492.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of American Vanguard from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of American Vanguard from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

American Vanguard Trading Up 4.7 %

AVD stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.06. 126,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,151. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.59 million, a P/E ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.81. American Vanguard Co. has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $18.38.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $135.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.20 million. American Vanguard had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 2.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Vanguard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

About American Vanguard

(Free Report)

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.