Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 8,077 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,077 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,476,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after acquiring an additional 26,993 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter valued at $820,000. Optas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 60.0% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 31,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 8.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HPP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.40 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.49.

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of HPP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,994. The stock has a market cap of $829.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.90.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $223.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.93 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -12.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Barry A. Sholem bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,176 shares in the company, valued at $469,477.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Barry A. Sholem acquired 40,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,176 shares in the company, valued at $469,477.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Drew Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 116,694 shares in the company, valued at $829,694.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

