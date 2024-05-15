Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $344,000 Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RY. 1ST Source Bank bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,798,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,639,000 after buying an additional 812,916 shares during the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE RY traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.52. The stock had a trading volume of 102,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,418. The company has a market cap of $147.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $77.90 and a 52 week high of $105.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.94 and its 200-day moving average is $96.48.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.0207 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.39%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

