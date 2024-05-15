Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Cuts Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. cut its stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,412 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 9,204 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in 3D Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,950,820 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $68,499,000 after acquiring an additional 51,868 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,109,753 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $19,747,000 after purchasing an additional 216,637 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,130,655 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 92,167 shares during the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 3D Systems in the fourth quarter worth $4,684,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 34.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 377,317 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 96,719 shares during the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DDD traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.80. 661,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,595,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. 3D Systems Co. has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $11.09.

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $114.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.33 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 75.90% and a negative return on equity of 9.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

DDD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.25 price target on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

