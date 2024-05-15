General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Position Trimmed by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lowered its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,460 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,118 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GM. SouthState Corp raised its stake in General Motors by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GM. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.65.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,227,541.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,361.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $540,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,078. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of GM stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $45.45. 4,130,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,498,516. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.69. The company has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $46.17.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

