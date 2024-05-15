Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,717 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 8,406 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 162.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 116,520 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 72,070 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 7,667 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,087 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 108,329 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 12,041 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th.

NYSE TKC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,575. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.23. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

