Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $575,000 Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,726 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 124,622 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,490 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,541 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,006 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RIO. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RIO traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.96. 1,450,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,886,666. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.89. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $2.58 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

