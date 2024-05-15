Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Grows Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,294 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CM Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 80.0% during the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,917 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $14,726,000 after buying an additional 20,894 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 647,691 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,572,000 after buying an additional 240,340 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,508,085 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $279,977,000 after buying an additional 102,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 57.4% in the third quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,391,230 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $201,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.78. 8,283,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,165,591. The company has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.33, a PEG ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.77. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $54.09.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bernstein Bank boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Freeport-McMoRan

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 43,900 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total value of $2,242,412.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,331,577.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 43,900 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total value of $2,242,412.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,331,577.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 42,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $2,153,318.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,255,381.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 445,667 shares of company stock valued at $22,755,070 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.