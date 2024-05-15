Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 3,969.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 46,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 45,096 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 9,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 85,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. 14.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RDY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Price Performance

RDY traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.87. The stock had a trading volume of 82,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.20 and a 200-day moving average of $70.99. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a one year low of $53.12 and a one year high of $77.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.57.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

