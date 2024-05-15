Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Invests $387,000 in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MELI. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,964,000 after buying an additional 497,535 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MercadoLibre by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,558,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,832,000 after acquiring an additional 236,744 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 112,333.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,703,000 after purchasing an additional 146,034 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 108.1% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 195,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,475,000 after purchasing an additional 101,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 205,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,331,000 after purchasing an additional 57,837 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MELI has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,820.38.

Shares of MELI traded up $18.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,702.31. The stock had a trading volume of 84,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,725. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,063.02 and a 12 month high of $1,825.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.31 billion, a PE ratio of 76.18, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,513.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,566.74.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

