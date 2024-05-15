Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Boosts Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 64.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,903 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 31,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 14,568 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in PayPal by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 22,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in PayPal by 4,024.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 783,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,099,000 after purchasing an additional 764,258 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 131,465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,073,000 after buying an additional 23,480 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 43,690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $63.82. 3,696,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,874,183. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.13. The company has a market capitalization of $66.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $76.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

