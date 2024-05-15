Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Stake Raised by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) by 122.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,446 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,385 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. owned about 0.99% of Manhattan Bridge Capital worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hardy Reed LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 871.6% during the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 332,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 298,096 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 178,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 16,956 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $389,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 506.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 24,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 126,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 103,143 shares during the period. 21.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manhattan Bridge Capital in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LOAN remained flat at $5.04 during trading hours on Wednesday. 7,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,130. The stock has a market cap of $57.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.59. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $5.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.83.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s payout ratio is 92.00%.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.

