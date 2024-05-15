Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Acquires 1,261 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,317,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,386,000 after buying an additional 1,368,272 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,396,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,957,000 after purchasing an additional 82,079 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,276,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,405,000 after purchasing an additional 76,573 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,546,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,181,000 after buying an additional 623,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,485,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,746,000 after acquiring an additional 24,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $43.42. 14,680,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,588,670. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.16 and a 200 day moving average of $39.94. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $43.50.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

