Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $488,000 Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 58,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 1.9% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Sanofi Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNY traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,740,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $42.63 and a fifty-two week high of $55.72. The firm has a market cap of $124.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.08.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.478 per share. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 74.37%.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

