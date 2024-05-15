Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases 332 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 18,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 31,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novartis stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.14. The stock had a trading volume of 400,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,252. The firm has a market cap of $210.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $92.19 and a 12 month high of $108.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.10 and its 200 day moving average is $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. Novartis had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 31.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $3.7772 dividend. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVS. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

