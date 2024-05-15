Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $6,569,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 229.8% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 49,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.59. 1,756,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,727,031. The stock has a market cap of $96.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.31. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

