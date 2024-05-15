Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Makes New Investment in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. owned 0.08% of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KNG. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 291,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,066,000 after acquiring an additional 16,129 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 386.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 10,799 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 124,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after buying an additional 15,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,081,000.

FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:KNG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.59. The stock had a trading volume of 300,344 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.35 and a 200-day moving average of $51.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.66.

FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (KNG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap companies that have increased dividends for at least 25 years, with a partial overlay of covered call options.

