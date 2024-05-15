Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Takes Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,016 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Shopify by 78.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,809,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,773 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,164,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,998,476,000 after buying an additional 1,419,749 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,746,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 6,637.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,188,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter valued at about $49,113,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on SHOP. Roth Capital raised their target price on Shopify from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

Shopify stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,026,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,231,043. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The company has a market capitalization of $75.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.20.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

